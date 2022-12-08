Choca del Sol: Mayan Monkey Mijas hosts Ukrainian child refugees

By Victoria Scott • 08 December 2022 • 16:12

ON December 7, with the smell of delicious chocolate through the air, Mayan Monkey Mijas welcomed over 37 orphaned Ukrainian child refugees with open arms to a wonderful chocolate workshop, teaching them about the origin of the cocoa bean and then further inviting each child to make their own chocolate bar, custom decorate it with sweet treats and specially design their own boxes to take back with them at the end of the day.

Working with Ukrainian Gen Camp, Mayan Monkey Mijas was able to give the children a much-needed break and fun experience after such a stressful, traumatic and distressing time fleeing their beautiful home of Ukraine.

Jason Godwin founder of Mayan Monkey Mijas said, “Today isn’t about Mayan Monkey but it is about the children and giving them a really great experience, you can only imagine what these children are going through and to be able to help and support the Ukranian Gen Camp is something we’re really proud to do, everything is on us, and they’ll be receiving this experience free. It is the least we could do. We want to show them that the community of Spain is doing what it can to help.”

Talking to Volunteers of Ukrainian Gen Camp, they said, “This is therapy for the kids, it is helping them to not think about the war, how to communicate, have fun again, and have happy positive emotions. They are enjoying this workshop so much and the fact that they can eat the chocolate after, there’s a sparkle in their eyes.”

Viktowia said, “Today is a break for the children, each day they talk to therapists and psychologists to help them deal with the trauma they have experienced over the last year. Today is a day of meeting people and having fun. We are so lucky and very grateful to Mayan Monkey and to the consulate of Ukraine in Malaga for putting us in touch with people and to help organise events like these.”

After a fun-filled afternoon at Mayan Monkey Mijas, the children were then kindly offered the chance to attend Bar Porras for a complimentary Paella. The perfect way to end the perfect day for children who are most in need of it.

