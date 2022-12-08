By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 9:06

BREAKING: Another HUGE explosion rocks Russia's Belgorod. Image: NOELreports/Twitter

IN what appears to be becoming a regular event, another explosion has rocked the Russian region of Belgorod, according to early reports on Thursday, December 8.

Videos emerged of a huge explosion in Yakovlevo, located in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Prominent Twitter account @Flash_news_ua shared a video of the aftermath of the explosion alongside the caption: “⚡️ There was an explosion in the Belgorod region, Russia, reports local Telegram channels.”

⚡️ There was an explosion in the Belgorod region, Russia, reports local Telegram channels. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/sIAt2EsRD4 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 8, 2022

Nexta TV shared another angle of the blast alongside the caption: “Yakovlevo, #Belgorod region, #Russia.”

Another prominent Twitter account, NOELreports, wrote: “In Belgorod something started to burn 🔥 after an explosion.”

In Belgorod something started to burn 🔥 after an explosion. pic.twitter.com/nbFU5nPDq3 — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 8, 2022

As noted, this is another explosion in a long line that has occurred in Russia’s Belgorod.

On October 15, a huge fire at an oil depot near Russia’s Belgorod was the result of Ukrainian shelling, according to the governor of the Belgorod region.

Governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said at the time that during the shelling of the region, one of the shells hit an oil depot in the Belgorod region and caused a fire.

“We have another shelling. One of the shells hit the oil depot in the Belgorod region. I am at the scene. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is already fighting the fire. There is no threat of spread,” the governor wrote on Telegram.

Prior to that, Russia’s Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of firing missiles at residential buildings in the Russian city of Belgorod that killed at least three people on Sunday, July 3.

Igor Konashenkov, the Lieutenant-General of Russia’s Defence Ministry, said at the time that Ukraine ‘launched a missile strike at residential areas of Belgorod and Kursk’ and that after being shot down by Russian air defence systems, fragments caused the explosions in the residential area.

“Tonight, from 3 to 3.30 am (Moscow time), the Kyiv regime carried out a deliberate strike with Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions and Tu-143 Reis drones on residential areas of Belgorod and Kursk, where there are no military facilities,” he told journalists on Sunday, July 3.

According to Konashenkov, the strike was purposefully planned and carried out by the Ukrainian side against the civilian population of the Russian Federation.

“All three Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster warheads launched by Ukrainian nationalists at Belgorod were destroyed in the air by Russian air defence systems. As a result of the defeat of Ukrainian missiles, fragments of one of them fell on a residential building in the city,” he said.

Russian air defence systems also reportedly destroyed two Tu-143 Reis unmanned aerial vehicles stuffed with explosives, which flew up to Kursk, according to Konashenkov.

