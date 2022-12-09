BREAKING: EU vice-president Eva Kaili and four others arrested in huge corruption probe linked to Qatar.

By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 21:29
EU vice-president Eva Kaili arrested in huge corruption prove linked to Qatar World Cup
Belgian police this evening, Friday, December 9, arrested one of the 14 EU vice-presidents, the Greek socialist MEP, Eva Kaili, according to vrt.be.
A source close to the case informed AFP that the police were probing alleged corruption linked to Qatar. Kaili’s arrest in Brussels came after four other suspects were detained in similar circumstances earlier today.
#Breaking: Just in – Reports that 4 politicians from the European union have been arrested for money laundering,Belgian police busted into 16 places in #Brussels today, and that vice president of the European parliament Eva Kaili has been arrested for fraud with ties in #Qatar. pic.twitter.com/RjNwwg0PtW
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 9, 2022
Among those detained is believed to be 53-year-old Luca Visentini, Ms Kaili’s partner. He is currently the head of the International Trade Union Confederation ITUC. According to the police source, Kaili was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
Belgian prosecutors did not reveal the identities or nationalities of the other detainees, nor did they specify the country linked to the investigation. Their only comment was that it involved a ‘Gulf’ state. During raids on 16 properties earlier today, a total of €600.000 in cash was reportedly uncovered.
It was confirmed by a source close to the case that Qatar was suspected of attempting to corrupt a politician who was a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2019. He is thought to have been an Italian Socialist.
As a result of her arrest, Nikos Androulakis, the President of PASOK has expelled Eva Kaili from the party.
Μετά τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις και την έρευνα των βελγικών αρχών για διαφθορά Ευρωπαίων αξιωματούχων, η Ευρωβουλευτής Εύα Καϊλή τίθεται εκτός ΠΑΣΟΚ – Κινήματος Αλλαγής με απόφαση του Προέδρου Νίκου Ανδρουλάκη.
— ΠΑΣΟΚ – Κίνημα Αλλαγής (@pasok) December 9, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
