By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 21:24
As reported on the Twitter profile of Fightradar24, Air Canada flight AC62, flying from Seoul’s Incheon International Airport bound for Toronto has turned around just northeast of Japan and appears to have been diverted to Tokyo.
There is no further information available at this moment and nothing to suggest there is a major emergency occurring.
🚨#BREAKING: Air Canada flight #AC62 Seoul/Incheon to #Toronto has turned around northeast of Japan and has just diverted to #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/NZl7rpJfi6
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 13, 2022
