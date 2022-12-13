BREAKING: MASSIVE blaze at NYPD Brooklyn car pound leaves three firefighters seriously injured

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 21:42

MASSIVE blaze at NYPD Brooklyn car pound leaves two firefighters seriously injured

More than 30 fire crews have responded to a huge blaze inside the NYPD car pound in the district of Brooklyn, with three firefighters seriously injured.

More than 30 units comprising 140 firefighters have been battling a massive blaze that broke out inside the NYPD car pound today, Tuesday, December 13. The incident occurred in the Brooklyn district of New York at around 10:37am. Three firefighters have suffered serious injuries along with two civilians.

Watch as NYPD & FDNY executives provide an update on 3-alarm fire at 700 Columbia Street in Brooklyn. https://t.co/IAkk7nggnc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2022

The fire crews attempted to tackle the blaze inside one of the warehouses but were beaten back by the ferocity of the flames revealed the fire chief in a press conference. External resources had to be deployed as a result, with three marine boats subsequently used to direct jets of water onto the conflagration due to the pound’s close proximity to open water.

A large number of vehicles – many considered to be evidence in crimes – have been engulfed and subsequently destroyed by the flames. The Erie Basin Auto Pound is located on Columbia Street in Red Hook. No cause of the massive fire has yet been identified by officials at the scene and it could continue to burn for two or three days before it is fully extinguished said the chief.

According to the Daily News, the pound is used by the NYPD to store vehicles seized from crimes that occur on the city’s streets, including dirt bikes and ATVs. Several vehicles are said to have been crime scenes where somebody was shot inside them.

There are also police vehicles stored in the Erie Basin Auto Pound in which New York cops lost their lives in the line of duty. These include the car from 2017 in which officer Miosotis Familia was killed, execution-style. Another is that of officer Eddie Byrne. In 1988, the policeman was shot while sitting in his vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

