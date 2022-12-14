Biden administration to supply Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 December 2022 • 1:22

Image of a Patriot air defence system. Credit: Wikipedia - By U.S. Army - http://www4.army.mil/armyimages/armyimage.php?photo=11606, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8620443

Patriot air defence systems will be supplied to Ukraine by the Biden administration once plans are finalised and approved according to a report.

The White House is completing work on the transfer of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Ukraine. Sending such systems must first be approved by Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, who is expected to agree before sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

This was reported by CNN, on Tuesday, December 12, citing two US officials and a senior administration official. According to the news outlet, the White House could even announce the transfer of Patriot air defence systems this week. It is not yet known how many installations will be transferred to Ukraine.

Patriot air defence systems will be delivered to Ukraine ‘soon as possible’, reported CNN. Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will subsequently be trained in their use at the Grafenwoeh US Army base in Germany.

In November, against the background of massive shelling from Russia, Ukraine asked the United States to begin deliveries of Patriot air defence systems. It later became known that Germany was discussing with the allies a proposal by Poland to deploy the Patriot missile defence system in Ukraine.

On November 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland would not supply Patriot weapon systems to Ukraine.

