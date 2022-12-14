BREAKING: Top British MP under fresh investigations relating to conduct at Ministry of Justice

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 December 2022 • 14:32

BRITISH MP Dominic Raab is now being investigated over five fresh formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice, as reported on Wednesday, December 14.

British MP Dominic Raab is being investigated as part of a bullying inquiry being carried out by a senior lawyer into new allegations relating to his time at the Ministry of Justice.

Raab now has five fresh formal complaints against him.

As reported by Sam Blewett, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC to consider the new allegations, taking the total number being investigated to eight related to the Deputy Prime Minister’s time at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), No 10 said.

“I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with the existing terms of reference,” the official said.

The spokesman confirmed that Raab, MP for Esher and Walton, will not be removed from his role in the Cabinet at this time.

“We think it’s right there is an independent process, that the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to a view,” they said.

People have reacted to the news of the fresh complaints of bullying against Dominic Raab.

One person on Twitter said: “Ready to do anything yet Rishi or just too weak?”

While another person wrote: “If there investigations into 8 complaints linked to Dominic Raab, why does he still have whip? What does that say to his victims and about the integrity of the Prime Minister?”

“@DominicRaab. So, 5 more allegations against you… at what point are you going to have the good grace to resign – before you are kicked out of office and the House of Commons?” another said.

