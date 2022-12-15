BREAKING: Female Guardia Civil officer allegedly involved in murder-suicide

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 December 2022 • 9:34

HEARTBREAKING news of a murder-suicide involving a female Guardia Civil officer is being reported on Thursday, December 15.

Initial reports regarding this horrific murder-suicide suggest that a female Guardia Civil has allegedly killed her two daughters, aged 9 and 11, before taking her own life.

The tragic incident happened inside the premises of the Guardia Civil in Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca) at around 7.19 am.

Sources for Spanish news outlet EFE inside the 112 emergency service said that the woman shot her daughters with a firearm before taking her own life inside the Quintanar del Rey Guardia Civil office.

According to the Directorate General of the Guardia Civil, officers at the barracks located in the municipality of Cuenca, Castile-La Mancha rushed into a house in the official pavilion in the town of Coquense after hearing multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, the officers found the lifeless bodies of three victims. Two young girls and the 42-year-old officer.

Spanish media outlet El Mundo reported that emergency services were called to the scene just after 7.19 am.

Paramedics were unable to save any of the victims and the young girls and the Guardia Civil officer were pronounced dead at the scene,

Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police Unit is now investigating the horrific tragedy.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.