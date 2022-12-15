Poland’s police chief hospitalised in Warsaw after gift from Ukraine explodes

By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 21:17

Image of Poland's top police chief - Jarosław Szymczyk. Credit: Wikipedia - Autorstwa MSWiA c/o: A. Mitura - https://www.flickr.com/photos/msw_rp/42626550475/, PDM-owner, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=114583089

Poland’s police chief, Jarosław Szymczyk, was hospitalised when a gift received during a trip to Ukraine exploded as he opened it.

Jarosław Szymczyk, Poland’s police chief, was hospitalised on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, after a gift package he received from Ukraine exploded when opened. According to the Polish Interior Ministry, the incident occurred at the police headquarters in the country’s capital, Warsaw.

Szymczyk received the package during his recent visit to Ukraine last Sunday 11 and Monday 12. The ministry did not elaborate on what the object actually was. While in the war-torn country, the chief met with leaders of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations Service.

The ensuing blast caused minor damage to the police facility and a civilian worker was also slightly injured but did not require hospital treatment. A full investigation has been launched by Warsaw’s regional prosecutor’s office. Ukrainian officials have been asked by Poland to provide ‘relevant explanations’, as reported by euronews.com.

