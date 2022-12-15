Poland’s police chief hospitalised in Warsaw after gift from Ukraine explodes

By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 21:17
Image of Poland's top police chief - Jarosław Szymczyk.
Credit: Wikipedia - Autorstwa MSWiA c/o: A. Mitura - https://www.flickr.com/photos/msw_rp/42626550475/, PDM-owner, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=114583089
Jarosław Szymczyk, Poland’s police chief, was hospitalised on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, after a gift package he received from Ukraine exploded when opened. According to the Polish Interior Ministry, the incident occurred at the police headquarters in the country’s capital, Warsaw.
Szymczyk received the package during his recent visit to Ukraine last Sunday 11 and Monday 12. The ministry did not elaborate on what the object actually was. While in the war-torn country, the chief met with leaders of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations Service.
The ensuing blast caused minor damage to the police facility and a civilian worker was also slightly injured but did not require hospital treatment. A full investigation has been launched by Warsaw’s regional prosecutor’s office. Ukrainian officials have been asked by Poland to provide ‘relevant explanations’, as reported by euronews.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.