U3A Marina Baixa continues to help local charities in Alfaz (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 12:12

APPA DONATION: U3A Marina Baixa members at the La Creu veterinary clinic Photo credit: U3A Marina Baixa

U3A MARINA BAIXA donated €520 to the Food Bank in Alfaz on December 10, which went towards buying essential supplies at Consum.

Antonio Viso, president of Alfaz’s Social Volunteers group, which organises the local Food Bank, thanked the U3A for their continued support, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

Also present were U3A Marina Baixa president, Garry Bell, Liz Potter and the association’s vice-president and charity coordinator, together with the Food Bank’s treasurer Joanna Wilson and Alfaz councillors Isabel Muñoz and Martine Mertens.

Later that day, Gary Bell and other U3A Marina Baixa members made a second donation, this time to APPA, a registered charity that helps the area’s stray and abandoned animals.

The U3A cheque, which will help with paying bills, was handed over to APPA president Vanessa Pareja Vidal at the Wecan La Creu veterinary clinic in Alfaz. This centre provides care for the charity’s animals and the U3A visitors were introduced to La Creu’s Mara Jose Bustamente who was holding APPA’s latest rescue kitten.

