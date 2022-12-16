Russia advertises for trench diggers and fortification specialists

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 8:53

Ukraine trench warfare - Twitter @mhmck

Russia’s job sites are said to be advertising for trench diggers and fortification specialists to work in Ukraine and on the border between the two countries.

According to an independent media site in Russia, they reported on Friday, December 14 that Russia is digging in for the long haul in occupied areas of Ukraine. They also report that there are increasing fears that Ukraine could increase the number of attacks on key installations on the Russian border and deeper into the country.

Numerous job sites and social media accounts ae said to be advertising unskilled labour and shift work jobs for Ukraine’s Luhansk region; southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region; and western Russia’s Belgorod region.

The jobs are offering up to $4,000 for a month’s shift work that involves digging trenches,

Potential employees are offered up to $4,000 for one to three months of shift work digging trenches, building fortifications and installing anti-tank obstacles.

StroyKom, the company that built the Crimea Bridge, is the main company behind the ads. It lists projects in annexed Ukraine regions among its major projects.

Many people have taken to social media to warn against working for the company saying they often refuse of delay payment of wages, adding that they provide poor living conditions whilst on site.

One reviewer is quoted as saying: “Don’t take the bait […] no matter how much they promise you.

“Run away from there.”

Military intelligence analysts and Ukraine defence officials have all said that they believe Moscow is digging in for a long and protracted war, whilst there is some suspicion that the work advertised is in advance of a major offensive in early 2023.

The offensive they say could come in a month or two, which ties in with the period for which Russia had advertise for trench diggers and fortification specialists

