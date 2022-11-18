Russia building fortifications in Crimea “to protect citizens”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 14:38

The Black Sea Crimea – Credit Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Russia is building fortifications in Crimea as it prepares to defend itself from advancing Ukrainian forces.

The report by Russian news agency Kommersant on Friday, November 18 said that the announcement was made the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

Aksyonov apparently told Republican Council of Ministers that fortifications were necessary to “protect the citizens” of the breakaway republic.

Explaining the action, Aksyonov said that the army along with law enforcement agencies are taking measures to ensure the safety of residents. He said the fortifications were among many measures being taken in Crimea but said that the main security will come from stopping the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region.