By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 19:00

Image of the fire in Vladivostok. Credit: [email protected]

A huge fire broke out in a confectionery warehouse on an industrial estate in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

A huge fire has been blazing for some hours this evening, Saturday, December 17, in a warehouse located on an industrial estate in the Russian city of Vladivostok. According to local online reports, the facility manufactures confectionery goods.

Around 1,100m² of the ‘Yashinko’ building has been destroyed according to reports, and the roof has allegedly collapsed as well. There has been no confirmation as to the cause of the huge blaze.

The prosecutor’s office in Vladivostok allegedly reported that the cause of the fire was probably the lack of a fire alarm system, but this has not been confirmed.

One user on social media geolocated the incident and said the industrial estate also contains businesses including auto repair shops and furniture manufacturing.

Video footage posted online shows the spectacular fire burning churning out clouds of thick black smoke into the night sky.

Vladivostok today. This time it’s confectionery factory burning. Fire covered an area of ​​more than 2000 square meters. russians screwed up so hard this year that Santa is not only not bringing them candies – he is burning the ones they already had. pic.twitter.com/ACPLdJ6lOe — Margo Gontar 🇺🇦 (@MargoGontar) December 17, 2022

⚡️In Vladivostok, Russia, a warehouse of a confectionery factory is on fire. According to Russian media, the burning area is more than 1,000 m². pic.twitter.com/aDVI31IZ2k — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 17, 2022

The prosecutor's office in Vladivostok reported that the cause of the fire at a confectionery warehouse was probably the lack of a fire alarm system. 😂 https://t.co/6u2PrOUdnO pic.twitter.com/zYqi7uaCAk — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 17, 2022

___________________________________________________________

