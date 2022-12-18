By Matthew Roscoe • 18 December 2022 • 9:10

More Russian APCs destroyed Ukraine in combat losses as of December 18. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, December 18, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further seven Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, December 17. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5963.

According to the latest data, another 590 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 98,280.

Two more Russian tanks were also destroyed, taking the number destroyed by Zelenksy’s troops in Ukraine to 2987.

While Russia lost another artillery system in Ukraine and have now lost 1948 in total.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 18.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/U5u19iXQt1 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 18, 2022

Another Russian UAV (drone) was also destroyed. Russian troops have now had 1649 destroyed in Ukraine.

The news of the latest Russian losses comes after Russia’s Crimea ambassador issued a warning to Greece about supplying Ukraine with S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

Georgy Muradov warned Greece against transferring S-300s to Ukraine, calling it “risky for Greece’s national interests,” as reported on Sunday, December 18.

Speaking to Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti, Muradov said: “Such a move by Athens would not only be a senseless demonstration of hostility towards Russia, but also a risky step towards its own national interests, as the Greek public is already loudly declaring.

He said that Greece should remember that Russia proceeded from the once-friendly relations with Athens and the Republic of Cyprus when it supplied them with S-300 anti-aircraft defence systems at the end of the last century.

“As the Russian ambassador to Cyprus at the time, I can remind you that they do not work against Russia, because they are equipped with a system of recognition of ‘friend-foe’,” he said.

“However, transferring these systems to Kyiv would undoubtedly radically undermine the Greek defence potential.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.