By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 11:51

Christmas weather forecast revealed for Spain's Malaga. Image: PhotoSGH/Shutterstock.com

THIS year’s Christmas weather forecast has been revealed for Andalucia’s Malaga, as reported on Monday, December 19.

Good news for residents of Malaga in Andalucia as the weather over the Christmas holidays looks likely to be good, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

According to Aemet, temperatures are likely to reach up to 21 degrees in much of the province on Christmas Eve (24th) and Christmas (25th), especially in coastal towns.

While minimum temperatures will also remain quite high, ranging between 12 and 14 degrees.

Marbella and Vélez-Málaga are likely to experience the hottest temperatures over the Christmas weekend.

The worst weather of the week in Malaga is set for tomorrow (December 20) and Wednesday, December 21.

However, this will only consist of light showers.

As soon as Wednesday passes, temperatures are set to rise and chances of showers in the region are predicted to reduce.

As noted by Spanish news outlet MalagaHoy, December, historically, is not a very rainy month, although, with another Atlantic storm heading towards Spain, some parts of the country will most probably be wet over the Christmas weekend.

AEMET predicts that the storm will hit land in Galicia on Friday, December 23. It will then spread across the country from west to east, reaching the western half of the peninsula and southern regions on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25.

