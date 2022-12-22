BREAKING: Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd dies suddenly of heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 16:44

THE CIO of Guggenheim, Scott Minerd, died suddenly of a heart attack “during his regular workout”, according to the company on Thursday, December 22.

Guggenheim Partners announced the “untimely and unexpected death of Scott Minerd, one of Guggenheim’s Managing Partners and its Global CIO,” following a “heart attack during his regular workout” on Wednesday, December 21.

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory financial services firm that engages in investment banking, asset management, capital markets services, and insurance services.

Mark Walter, CEO and a Founder of Guggenheim Partners said, “I have known Scott for over 30 years and we were partners much of that time. Scott was a key innovator and thought leader who was instrumental in building Guggenheim Investments into the global business it is today. He will be greatly missed by all. My deepest condolences are with his husband, family and loved ones.”

The company statement read: “Scott joined Guggenheim as a Managing Partner shortly after the firm was formed. He was a frequent commentator on markets and investments, both on television and via social media.

“Scott also was one of the designers of the organisation, systems and procedures that make Guggenheim Investments a strong, robust and scalable leader in the asset management business.”

It added: “Scott’s role over time changed greatly as Scott became the public speaker for the firm, one of its senior leaders and a mentor to the employees of Guggenheim Investments, many of whom Scott himself recruited.

“Guggenheim has implemented its succession plan, which is designed to deal with unexpected events. Guggenheim Investments has 900 employees, more than 350 of whom are investment professionals.”

It continued: “Scott’s partners at Guggenheim, as well as the many colleagues Scott, recruited to Guggenheim, worked with, and mentored over the years, all mourn his loss.

“Guggenheim’s investment professionals, in tribute to Scott, will continue every day to use the processes and procedures Scott helped build to manage Guggenheim’s client portfolios. They will dedicate their ongoing efforts to do so with excellence and fidelity to honour his legacy.

“There will be no disruption of service to our clients, no change in the daily management of client portfolios and no change in the process of selecting investment assets, all of which are handled by long-standing committees and by long-tenured investment professionals who, every day, implement our investment process.”

It concluded: “We will have much more to say in the next few days about Scott and his many contributions to our firm and to the communities we serve.

“We express our deepest condolences to Scott’s husband, Eloy Mendez, as well as to his many friends and colleagues.”

People took to social media to pay tribute following the news of Scott Minerd’s sudden death.

