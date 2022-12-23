Help from heroes for local children spending Christmas in hospital in Huercal-Overa

By Betty Henderson • 23 December 2022 • 17:00

Firefighters in Huercal-Overa brought the Christmas magic to a local children’s hospital with interactive ride-along fire engines

CHILDREN staying in the Huercal-Overa Paediatric Centre were in for a special treat on Thursday, December 22, thanks to a touching Christmas gesture from local firefighters.

The Levante Almeriense Firefighters’ Association gifted three model fire engines to the hospital to bring some festive cheer to children staying over Christmas. The children will get the opportunity to live out their dreams as firefighting heroes with the models which can be driven around or pushed by parents.

The model fire engines are the real deal, equipped with Bluetooth sound systems, sirens and flashing lights. They are also exact replicas of the force’s own fire engines thanks to an incredible effort from local firefighters to decorate the models with stickers and accessories.

The firefighters’ meticulous decoration efforts cover all bases for patients, including hooks for IV drips and space for other medication.

The hospital received the fire engines with delight, praising the firefighters’ generous gesture which will bring smiles to many faces this Christmas.

As well as their lifesaving work all over Almería, the Levante Almeriense fire brigade go a step further with caring, community-centred work.