BREAKING: Pro-Russian head of Lyubimovka in Ukraine's Kherson region reportedly assassinated Close
Trending:

WATCH: Two trapped as light aircraft crash-lands and flips on Santa Monica Beach in LA

By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 2:31

Image of Santa Monica beach in LA. Credit: Google maps - Alessia Girgenti

A single-engine aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing on Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles, trapping both occupants.

 

Beachgoers watched on Thursday, December 22, as a small single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles. The incident occurred close to the iconic pier.

In video footage uploaded onto social media, the plane can be seen flying low over the sea towards the beach. As it hits the sand, the aircraft flips over, leaving its two occupants trapped inside. It had departed from Santa Monica Airport shortly before coming down, as reported by cbsnews.com.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire Department said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the crash. Firefighters were deployed to the scene and promptly rescued both people from the overturned plane.

It was reported by the authorities that the pilot attempted to turn around when he was near Pacific Palisades and return to Santa Monica after experiencing engine trouble. It would appear that he had no other option than to head for the shoreline and attempt to land without a fully functioning engine.

One user on Twitter wrote @MrDeadSleep: “Update on beach day in Santa Monica, Chloe and I were playing on the edge of the water when I see a small 2 passenger plane SLAM onto the beach and turn upside down about 30 yards from us”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading