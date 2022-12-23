By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 2:31

Image of Santa Monica beach in LA. Credit: Google maps - Alessia Girgenti

A single-engine aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing on Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles, trapping both occupants.

Beachgoers watched on Thursday, December 22, as a small single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles. The incident occurred close to the iconic pier.

BREAKING A plane has crashed on the beach #LosAngeles

California pic.twitter.com/M3ebQkdwrD — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 23, 2022

In video footage uploaded onto social media, the plane can be seen flying low over the sea towards the beach. As it hits the sand, the aircraft flips over, leaving its two occupants trapped inside. It had departed from Santa Monica Airport shortly before coming down, as reported by cbsnews.com.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire Department said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the crash. Firefighters were deployed to the scene and promptly rescued both people from the overturned plane.

It was reported by the authorities that the pilot attempted to turn around when he was near Pacific Palisades and return to Santa Monica after experiencing engine trouble. It would appear that he had no other option than to head for the shoreline and attempt to land without a fully functioning engine.

One user on Twitter wrote @MrDeadSleep: “Update on beach day in Santa Monica, Chloe and I were playing on the edge of the water when I see a small 2 passenger plane SLAM onto the beach and turn upside down about 30 yards from us”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.