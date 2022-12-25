By Matthew Roscoe • 25 December 2022 • 20:30

Netflix password sharing set to be axed as UK government plans crackdown. Image: Sergio Photone/Shuttestock.com

PASSWORD sharing for streaming services such as Netflix will soon be a thing of the past after a UK government agency called the practice illegal.

Sharing your Netflix password is against the law, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), a UK government agency.

Speaking earlier this week, a spokesperson for the IPO said although there is no guidance written on the UK government website with regards to password sharing, the act is still illegal and the IPO’s stance has not changed.

“There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright-protected works without payment,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

“These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.

“Where these provisions are provided in civil law, it would be up to the service provider to take action through the courts if required.”