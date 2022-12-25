The most popular Christmas movies of all time

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 19:00

Get cosy for a Christmas movie night with one of these top films of all time

CHRISTMAS is the perfect time to get snuggled on the sofa with some of your favourite snacks and loved ones to watch a Christmas film. The next time you’re struggling to choose a film to watch, check out this list of the most popular Christmas films to truly get into the spirit!

Elf (2003)

This Christmas comedy is an entertaining story about an oversized elf, Buddy, when he washes up in New York after spending his life in the North Pole

Home Alone (1990)

This hilarious movie tells the tale of ten year old Kevin McCallister and how he holds up over the Christmas period in his house alone, after mistakenly being left behind from a holiday.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

This American classic depicts George Bailey on his quest to help others in his community, a kind soul who abandons his personal dreams to care for others.

Love Actually (2003)

This famed Christmas film follows ten separate love stories in the run-up to the most wonderful time of the year showing various different aspects of love and romance.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

In this laugh-out-loud Christmas movie a Santa working in a department store convinces New Yorkers he is the real deal, spreading a heart-warming message about belief and hope at Christmas.