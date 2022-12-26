Serial killer ‘the Serpent’ to sue BBC and Netflix over falsified TV series

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 12:47

The Serpent TV Series - Image BBC Trailer

Charles Sobraj the serial killer known as the Serpent, said that he will sue the BBC and Netflix over their TV series which he said was 70 per cent false.

Speaking on his behalf, his lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre said after his arrival in France that he said the dramatized 8-part series was “garbage first of all, and that 70 per cent of it is totally false.”

She said on Monday, December 26 that after watching the series his priority was now to take legal action against the two broadcasters.

Sobhraj claimed on his Qatar Airways flight to Paris: “I didn’t do anything. I am innocent in those cases, OK?

“So, I don’t have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents.”

This despite serving two separate jail sentences for the killings, the first in India where he spent 21 years in prison and the second in Nepal where he was sentenced to life imprisonment but released last week on health grounds.

In total Sobhraj has spent nearly 40 years in jail for the murder of backpackers whom he preyed on back in the 70s.

No stranger to prison, the Indochina-born Sobhraj was first imprisoned in Paris in 1963 for burglary and later linked to more than 20 killings in South East Asia. Sobhraj preyed on tourists, drugging them before killing them and taking their money and belongings.

Still keen to clear his name and with an eye on another wealthy payout, the serial killer known as ‘the Serpent’ intends to go after the BBC and Netflix over what he claims is a falsified TV series.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.