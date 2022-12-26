By Imran Khan • 26 December 2022 • 9:25

Three Russian soldiers dead after drone attack on Engels bomber base. Image by Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian government reports on Monday, December 26, Russia’s military shot down a Ukrainian drone after an attack on the Engels bomber base.

A drone attack on the Engels bomber base in southern Russia has killed three people, according to Russian military reports.

The Russian air defence ministry said that the three people killed were servicemen, who died of injuries due to debris falling on them after a Ukrainian drone was shot down while trying to attack the base.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said that its air defences shot down the Ukrainian drone at around 1.35 am (local time) after it was spotted flying at a low altitude around the base.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, has made no official comment about the attack, however, Moscow officials claim that this is the second time in December that such an attack has been carried out using drones.

Another attack was reported by the Russian authorities on December 5. Moscow claimed that another of its air bases in the Ryazan region was hit, after a Ukrainian drone attack that also resulted in the death of three servicemen. Two aircraft were also reported to be damaged, but again, no comments were made by the Ukrainian military.

The report said, although Ukraine has previously attacked Russian territory, the Russian government now alleges that the latest strike in December has been planned significantly deeper into Russian territory.

The Engel air base that was attacked has been reportedly used by the Russian military to carry out missile strikes in Ukraine since the war started on February 24.

