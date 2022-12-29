Venezuela relations thaw as Spain appoints a new ambassador to the country

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 17:08

Diplomatic appointment signals new era for relations between Spain and Venezuela

SPAIN has taken a leap towards normalising relations with Venezuela as the government appointed a new Spanish Ambassador to Venezuela on Thursday, December 28.

Ramón Santos has become the first ambassador appointed to the Spanish mission in Venezuela since relations became frosty in 2020, signalling a new era of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The landmark decision also means Spanish humanitarian aid will now reach Venezuelan people.

Spain had withdrawn former ambassador, Jesús Silva to protest the November 2020 elections that were widely considered a sham, and which led to widespread poverty. Two years later, Santos, who had worked as the Chargé d’Affairs at the Spanish Embassy for Venezuela has become the latest ambassador.

Speaking about the decision, Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Abares highlighted the importance of Spain’s relationship with the Latin American country, saying that Spanish representation in Venezuela is absolutely necessary. He hinted at the reinstatement of an ambassador back in November as talks between the countries took a turn for the better.