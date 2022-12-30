Buy into Rocketize, Chiliz, and The Sandbox for potential high gains

By EWN • 30 December 2022 • 11:30

Rocketize (JATO) is currently creating a buzz in the crypto world, with crypto enthusiasts rushing to buy due to its booming pre-sale. Experts have hailed Rocketize (JATO) as the next cryptocurrency to explode, like Chiliz (CHZ) and The Sandbox following their launch.

As a new cryptocurrency seeking to impact the crypto space, Rocketize (JATO) has several features and offerings to benefit users.

This guide discusses why crypto enthusiasts should buy into the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale, alongside Chiliz (CHZ) and The Sandbox (SAND), for potentially high gains.

Rocketize: New Crypto to expand DeFi Capacity

Rocketize (JATO), a BEP-20 meme token, has attracted much attention from crypto enthusiasts, leading experts to believe the meme token could be the next cryptocurrency to explode.

Rocketize (JATO) seeks to power an ecosystem with decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) support. Buying into the new cryptocurrency makes one a member of the Atomic Nation, a large and committed global community of users building, creating, and trading through the Rocketize (JATO) platform.

Rocketize (JATO) will combine the powers of DeFi, NFT, and decentralised autonomous organizations (DAO) as a means of driving its market success. Utilizing DeFi, Rocketize (JATO) will enable users to buy, sell, and trade assets, lend and borrow crypto, and participate in yield farming to earn a passive income.

As the NFT market expands, Rocketize (JATO) also aims to provide users with the tools to create unique NFTs. With Rocketize (JATO), users can turn memes into NFT meme cards and trade them on the project’s marketplace for huge gains.

Holders can also attend NFT events within the metaverse and apply the token for monetisable play-to-earn (P2E) gaming experiences. With the new cryptocurrency currently selling for cheap, the pre-sale presents an opportunity to purchase a meme coin with high utility and the potential to earn users millions in profit.

Chiliz: Big NFT-based token for sports lovers

Chiliz (CHZ) is a popular NFT-capable token currently selling below $1 in the cryptocurrency market. As a leading digital currency for sports tokenisation and blockchain-based fan engagement, Chiliz (CHZ) bridges the gap between sports brands and their fans.

Chiliz (CHZ) enables sports fans to participate in the governance of their favorite sports brands, enabling them to influence club-related decisions via polls and surveys.

By purchasing Chiliz (CHZ), sports fans can access various fan tokens and have a stake in their club. They can also trade sports-related NFTs to earn Chiliz (CHZ) tokens as profits.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a portal for sports brands to enter Web3, while the altcoin exists to profit fans thanks to its various applications in DeFi, blockchain gaming, and NFT. Chiliz (CHZ) holders can stake the altcoin to earn Chiliz (CHZ) rewards.

The Sandbox: Top gaming token with huge profit potential

The Sandbox (SAND) is a dominating force in the blockchain gaming sector. One of the leading projects in the cryptocurrency market, The Sandbox (SAND) powers a robust gaming ecosystem centered on the collection of NFTs, which operate as player avatars in a huge, ever-expanding gaming virtual reality world (VRW).

The Sandbox (SAND) platform also enables users to own LANDs (virtual plots of land). LANDs enable users to build or erect structures and populate The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem with NFT items, including artwork and wearables.

Holders can customize their LANDs to meet the interests of various fan communities and social groups. LANDs also allow players to monetize their metaverse experiences on The Sandbox (SAND) platform by hosting events or charging The Sandbox (SAND) for entrance.

This experience is highly attractive, with numerous high-profile celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Jamiroquai, and Paris Hilton, all a part of The Sandbox (SAND) community.

Undoubtedly, The Sandbox (SAND) continues to draw the attention of influencers and prominent individuals, thanks to its high yield and growth potential as metaverse gaming grows and becomes more popular.

Final Thoughts

With the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale booming, experts advise buying into the new cryptocurrency, especially since it is selling at its potentially lowest price. Like Chiliz (SHZ) and The Sandbox (SAND), Rocketize (JATO) has what it takes to become a cryptocurrency market leader and help many become millionaires in the long term.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido