Colonel investigating crimes against Russian citizens in Ukraine dies in bombing raid

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 December 2022 • 14:59

Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Yevgeny Rybakov - Image Russian Federation

The colonel investigating crimes against Russian citizens in Ukraine has died in a bombing raid.

According to a report by Russian news agency TASS on Friday, December 30 the Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Yevgeny Rybakov died in the line of duty. He is said to have died during shelling by Ukrainian forces.

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin said: “On December 30, as a result of artillery shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine in Donetsk, the deputy head of the control and investigative department of the military investigative department of the Investigative Committee for the Joint Group of Forces (Forces), Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Yevgeny Aleksandrovich Rybakov, was killed.”

Bastrykin went on to express his condolences to the colonel’s relatives and ordered his department to provide the family with comprehensive support.

Заместитель руководитель отдела военного следственного управления СК РФ по Объединенной группировке войск погиб при исполнении служебных обязанностей во время обстрела в Донецке. Об этом сообщили в пресс-службе СК:https://t.co/BnM5BfbuRN pic.twitter.com/JFVdbtzo9J — ТАСС (@tass_agency) December 30, 2022

Rybakov was part of the special military operation that was in Ukraine to investigate crimes committed against Russian civilians and servicemen.

Described as one of the best, Rybakov was repeatedly awarded departmental medals and distinctions. The Investigative committee said: “He performed official duties during the counter-terrorist operation in the territory of the North Caucasus region, was a veteran of hostilities and a veteran of military service.”

Rybakov is survived by his wife and two young children.

The committee have said that a criminal case has been opened into the death of the colonel investigating crimes against Russian citizens in Ukraine.

