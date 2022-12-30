Fuel wars erupting at the pumps in Spain as companies battle for customers

By Chris King • 30 December 2022 • 3:09

As companies battle for customers, a fuel war is erupting at the pumps with companies offering discounts to motorists.

Shortly after the Spanish government announced the elimination on January 1 of the 20 cents per litre discount of fuel for motorists, Repsol confirmed that it would maintain its discounts. It now looks as though a petrol price war could erupt after Cepsa also announced a new fuel discount.

The energy giant Repsol currently offers users of its Waylet payment and loyalty app a 10 cents per litre discount at the pumps. The company guaranteed that it would continue this discount until March 31, 2023. One day later, Cepsa revealed that it will extend the extraordinary discount on its fuels during the first quarter of 2023 to 12 cents per litre.

As a result, the multi-energy company will extend the discount of 10 cents to its loyal customers, which it has already been offering since April. On top of that – in a clear response to Repsol’s announcement, and improving on its competitor’s offer – Cepsa will offer an additional discount of 2 cents for those who refuel premium fuels from the Optima range.

Professional customers adhering to Cepsa’s ‘Starressa Direct’ scheme will benefit from this saving of up to 12 cents per litre. This extraordinary discount is in addition to all those that Cepsa usually offers through its collaborators’ discount schemes and other promotions.

These discounts will continue to be implemented on any type of fuel (petrol, diesel and LPG) and will be available throughout Cepsa’s network of 1,500 service stations throughout Spain.

Any individual customer can join the ‘Porque Tu Vuelves’ scheme and the rest of the company’s discount programs immediately, free of charge and easily, through Cepsa’s website or at the point of sale itself.

The DISA group, licensee of the Shell brand in Spain, has announced that it will maintain the discount of up to 10 cents per litre for users of its ‘Mi Energia DISA’ application until March 31.

The discount reaches 10 cents when refuelling with Shell V-Power or DISA Max, and five cents discount per litre of Shell Fuel Save, DISA Eco and DISA Autogas at the network of Shell stations participating in this promotion.

This promotion is only incompatible with the use of professional Shell Cards and DISA Credit cards. Those people who want to benefit from the advantages of ‘My DISA Energy’ must install it on their mobile devices (from their Play Store or App Store), and use it at the time of payment at the checkout point, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

