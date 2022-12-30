By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 17:50

Project 4 All's charity walk of the hips - join in the fun, walk along and be the change. Image: Project 4 All.

On February 4, Project 4 all is organising a charity walk through the beautiful streets of Benissa.

The walk will cover 100 kilometres in total but will be divided into 20 walks of 5 kilometres.

Project 4 All is a non-denominational, self-funded non-profit organisation that relies solely on donations and an amazing team of volunteers who are committed to helping feed the homeless in Spain.

The walk is being organised to raise money for a loyal volunteer and dear friend to the organisation, Tomek. Tomek is the homeless Polish man who recently hit headlines after being the victim of a British stag party in Benidorm who paid Tomek €100 to have a name tattooed on his forehead. At the time Tomek was vulnerable, homeless and having problems so €100 seemed an answer to his prayers.

Tomek has now turned his life around and is dedicated to helping the hungry and needy but sadly he struggling constantly with pain due to a chronic and debilitating hip disease called Osteonecrosis. If he wants to continue to function normally he will have to undergo not one but two hip surgeries. Please help.

For more information head to the website: www.project4all.org or WhatsApp (+34) 643737584.

To donate CLICK HERE or go to: https://gofund.me/2d27307c

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.