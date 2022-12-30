By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 15:23

Man arrested in Seville accused of tracking and monitoring movements of ex-wife. Image: Guardia Civil/Official

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil arrested a man accused of tracking and monitoring the movements of his ex-wife in Isla Mayor (Seville), as reported on Friday, December 30.

The man, who had a restraining order against him from his ex-wife, was arrested by Spain’s Guardia Civil in Seville after they found he had allegedly been tracking and monitoring her movements using a surveillance camera.

According to a Guardia Civil report, officers were carrying out routine surveillance and checking in on the woman when they spotted her ex-husband’s vehicle parked in the vicinity of her home.

Officers approached the vehicle and found that a camera pointed straight at the woman’s house.

The device was located behind one of the vehicle’s tinted windows.

An app was running on the device which showed that her movements were being tracked and recorded.

Following the discovery, officers deemed that this intrusive nature of the crime was in violation of his restraining order and he was subsequently arrested.

The Guardia Civil noted in their statement that the prevention of crimes against women is at the top of their priority list after numerous incidents have been reported throughout Spain in December.

The news comes after a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Spain’s Escalona (Toledo).

On Wednesday, December 28, a 34-year-old woman, believed to have been nine months pregnant, was allegedly killed by her ex-partner.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the murder.

