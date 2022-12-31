By Chris King • 31 December 2022 • 20:52

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Cyber_ForceZ

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner PMC, visited the front lines where he distributed a box of tangerines among captured Ukrainian servicemen.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman and founder of the notorious Wagner PMC mercenary organisation visited and congratulated captured Ukrainian troops on the front lines near Bakhmut-Artemivsk today, Saturday, December 31.



In a video published on the Cyber_FrontZ Telegram channel, he is seen holding a box of tangerines which were distributed among the soldiers.

When asked by a journalist about whether they should actually be congratulated, Prigozhin said: “They are the same as us, the Slavs. They have the same New Year”.

The Wagner boss is seen laughing and joking with the fighters as he asked them what they wished for in the new year. They replied that they wanted peace and to return home. Prigozhin assured them that Russia would try to return them to their homeland.

Saying goodbye, the entrepreneur stressed that the main thing in the new year is to finish the story with the conflict and not start a new one.

Earlier today, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that as a result of the negotiation process, 82 Russian servicemen who were in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.



These servicemen will be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry, as reported by gazeta.ru.

