By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 22:04

Rock band's drummer dies aged 45 just days after cancer diagnosis was announced

Rock drummer Jeremiah Green has passed away at the age of 45 only days after his band Modest Mouse announced his cancer diagnosis.

Only days after the American indie rock band Modest Mouse announced their drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer diagnosis, the musician passed away. His death was confirmed on Saturday, December 31, in a statement posted on their official social media accounts by his bandmates.

“Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love”.

Originally formed in 1992 in Issaquah, Washington, the band later relocated to Portland, Oregon. Green was one of the three founding members along with singer-guitarist Isaac Brock, and bass player Eric Judy.

They were heavily influenced by the sounds of Talking Heads, XTC, and Pavement. The band acquired its name from the novelist Virginia Woolf who once wrote that everyday people looked like ‘modest mouse-coloured people’.

In 1996 Modest Mouse released their debut album titled ‘This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About’. It wasn’t until 2004 that the band achieved the recognition it deserved. Their fourth studio album ‘Good News for People Who Love Bad News’, and the two singles from it: ‘Float On’ and ‘Ocean Breathes Salty’, finally cemented them as a serious mainstream act.

A string of musicians passed through the band’s ranks, including former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr in 2006.

___________________________________________________________

