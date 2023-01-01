By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 4:55
Suspected shooting incident in New York's Times Square with one cop reportedly stabbed
There has been a suspected shooting incident near New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. It was reported online that one NYPD police officer was stabbed and another attacked with a piece of pipe, according to the-sun.com.
Due to a police investigation avoid West 52nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/CrxDPOO27c
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023
Emergency services responded to the popular Manhattan location which is packed full of revellers ready to see in the New Year.
The news outlet reported that the NYPD officer was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the head by an individual. There has been no update on the current condition of either cop. Police officers reportedly shot the aggressor and he has been taken into custody.
BREAKING NEWS: Two NYPD officers stabbed, One Officer was stabbed in the head during New Year’s Eve celebrations at Times Square. #Manhattan #nypd #stabbing #fdny #TimesSquare #NewYear #balldrop #HappyNewYear #NewYorkCity #nyc #newyork #BreakingNews #Police pic.twitter.com/EMzINArTLp
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) January 1, 2023
#BREAKING #NewYearShooting on Times Square in New York during New Years celebration, and 2 NYPD officers have been reported being stabbed pic.twitter.com/qMBEa3w44n
— RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) January 1, 2023
Shooting at Times Square, police are rushing to the scene. Hectic. pic.twitter.com/WDL502Ldy8
— Magnified (@IF_Magnified) January 1, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
