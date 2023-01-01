BREAKING - Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95 Close
BREAKING: Suspected shooting incident in New York’s Times Square with one cop reportedly stabbed

By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 4:55

A suspected shooting incident has occurred in New York’s Times Square with one NYPD officer reportedly stabbed in the head and another one attacked with a pipe.

 

There has been a suspected shooting incident near New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. It was reported online that one NYPD police officer was stabbed and another attacked with a piece of pipe, according to the-sun.com.

Emergency services responded to the popular Manhattan location which is packed full of revellers ready to see in the New Year.

The news outlet reported that the NYPD officer was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the head by an individual. There has been no update on the current condition of either cop. Police officers reportedly shot the aggressor and he has been taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

