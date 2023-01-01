By Chris King • 01 January 2023 • 4:55

Suspected shooting incident in New York's Times Square with one cop reportedly stabbed

A suspected shooting incident has occurred in New York’s Times Square with one NYPD officer reportedly stabbed in the head and another one attacked with a pipe.

There has been a suspected shooting incident near New York’s Times Square during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. It was reported online that one NYPD police officer was stabbed and another attacked with a piece of pipe, according to the-sun.com.

Due to a police investigation avoid West 52nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/CrxDPOO27c — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Emergency services responded to the popular Manhattan location which is packed full of revellers ready to see in the New Year.

The news outlet reported that the NYPD officer was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the head by an individual. There has been no update on the current condition of either cop. Police officers reportedly shot the aggressor and he has been taken into custody.

#BREAKING #NewYear

Shooting on Times Square in New York during New Years celebration, and 2 NYPD officers have been reported being stabbed pic.twitter.com/qMBEa3w44n — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) January 1, 2023

Shooting at Times Square, police are rushing to the scene. Hectic. pic.twitter.com/WDL502Ldy8 — Magnified (@IF_Magnified) January 1, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

