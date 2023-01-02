‘WE QUIT!’: Extinction Rebellion insists it will halt disruptive demonstrations in 2023

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 0:38
Image of an Extinction Rebellion protest.
Credit: [email protected]
Eco group Extinction Rebellion announced today, Sunday, January 1, that it intends to terminate all of its disruptive demonstrations. They vowed to turn instead to ‘talking’ claiming that their activities simply have not worked in a statement posted on its Twitter profile.
WE QUIT!
Our #NewYearsResolution is to halt our tactics of public disruption. Instead, we call on everyone to help us disrupt our corrupt government.#ChooseYourFuture & join us: 21 April, Parliament. pic.twitter.com/FZlCeaHj4F
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) January 1, 2023
WE QUIT!
Our #NewYearsResolution is to halt our tactics of public disruption. Instead, we call on everyone to help us disrupt our corrupt government.#ChooseYourFuture & join us: 21 April, Parliament. pic.twitter.com/FZlCeaHj4F
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) January 1, 2023
In recent months the climate protest group has been involved in vandalising public buildings, dangling from bridges, blocking roads, and smashing windows. Their often controversial stunts have seen people being late for hospital appointments or work, along with causing traffic jams during rush hour periods.
“Extinction Rebellion is making a bold New Year’s resolution for 2023: we’re quitting actions that target the disruption of the public. This is a big decision”, said the tweet from the activists.
It added: “Public disruption has raised the alarm on the climate and ecological emergency incredibly successfully. But while the alarm has been raised, nothing has really changed. So in 2023, it’s time to try something different”.
XR members will “prioritise attendance over arrest” this year said the statement, and “relationships over roadblocks”. This means “taking disruption directly to the UK’s seat of power”, they insisted.
A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said that it has no intention of stopping, and will even potentially ramp up its actions in 2023. The UK was: “barrelling down the highway to the loss of ordered society”, they said, adding that means its members must “move from disobedience into civil resistance”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.