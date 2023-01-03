How to care for wooden doors and window frames in your home

By Betty Henderson • 03 January 2023 • 10:36

Keeping your wooden doors in top condition requires regular upkeep and dusting.

A KEY feature of many Spanish homes are wooden doors and window frames, but what is the best way to clean them? Today we’re bringing you four useful tips to help you get started.

Regular dusting

The first step towards clean wooden door and window frames is regular upkeep. Clear dust using a feather duster before it builds up and gets harder to shift.

Light cleaning

For day-to-day wood care, you don’t always need to go all out. Instead take a cloth and lightly wet it with water and washing-up liquid before wiping the wood down. Pat dry with a tea towel before air drying, or use a fan to speed dry it.

Heavy duty

Stubborn stains require a more serious approach. Try a solution of olive oil and white vinegar, using a cotton cloth to bring back some shine to your door. Other tried and tested remedies include liquid spirits for problem areas.