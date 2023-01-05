A Permacrisis Omnishambles

By Nora Johnson • 05 January 2023 • 10:15

The ousting of two prime ministers, rising inflation and war led to “ permacrisis ” ( an extended period of instability) being named the 2022 Collins Dictionary word of the year.



Apart from Kiev and, ahem, Partygate (don’t ask!), there’s lawfare (using legal proceedings to intimidate), sportswashing (sponsorship/promotion of sporting events to enhance a tarnished reputation), vibe shift (a significant change in a prevailing trend) and warm bank (a heated building where people who can’t afford their own heating may go).

Well, let’s see if I got them all in the following version:

In the post-Partygate permacrisis that greeted the vibe shift to a new Carolean age, while war raged in Kyiv and the unseasonably warm autumn left dogs splooting at warm banks, the quiet quitting generation crowdfunded lawfare to keep sportswashing in the headlines.

This time we have “permacrisis”. In the past we had “omnishambles” and “fustercluck” [anagram!]. Is it just coincidental that that new words to describe the misery suffered by millions appear when we have Old Etonian school mates in charge?

Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

