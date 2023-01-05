By Matthew Roscoe • 05 January 2023 • 9:05

Prince Harry set to aim shocking accusations against his brother William. Image: Koca Vehbi/Shutterstock.com

AFTER reportedly obtaining an advanced copy of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, the Guardian has reported that the Prince is set to make some shocking revelations about his older brother William.

In the upcoming book, which isn’t due to be released until next week, Prince Harry is reportedly set to reveal a shocking story about his brother William.

According to the excerpt released by the British news outlet, Harry accuses his older brother of physically assaulting him as the two argued about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

A chapter in his upcoming memoir is reportedly set to reveal that Harry was left with visible injuries following the row with Prince William.

Harry said that during the furious altercation at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019, William reportedly called Meghan ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’.

In the extract, Harry stated that William ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and… knocked me to the floor’.

Apparently, the argument originated from William spouting mainstream media reports about Harry’s wife to which the younger Prince took exception.

William reportedly floored Harry who landed on ‘the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me’.

Prince William reportedly later apologised to Harry and urged him not to tell Meghan.

However, Meghan saw his injuries, although she apparently ‘wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry’ about the fight.

