By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 4:36

Rapper Rob49 among several people hit by gunfire during filming of French Montana music video in Miami, Florida

At least 10 people are reported to have been shot during the filming of a French Montana music video in Miami, Florida, including rapper Rob49 and Montana’s bodyguard.

A shooting incident occurred this Thursday, January 5, in Miami while a music video was being shot for Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. According to Royal Intel, at least 10 people are believed to have been hit by gunfire including the 24-year-old New Orleans rapper, Rob49. There is no confirmation of his being hit but numerous unconfirmed online reports claim he was among those shot.

French Montana’s bodyguard is said to have been hit and is reported to be in a critical condition. Montana was also reportedly hit but is said to be in a stable condition.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows one location outside ‘The Licking’ restaurant located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Florida. Several people can be seen lying on the ground. At least four people are thought to have been airlifted to Ryder Trauma Centre.

Police units from Miami Gardens Police responded to the incident just before 8pm, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, as reported by nbcmiami.com. No arrests have been reported at this time.

#BREAKING #URGENT A shooting has occurred in Miami in front of The Licking restaurant at French Montana’s music video shoot. At least 10 victims as video shows people injured on the sidewalk. Rapper Rob 49, 24yo, is one of the people shot.His bodyguard is in critical condition pic.twitter.com/3mAMSFzShq — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) January 6, 2023

Popular New Orleans rapper Rob49 was shot at his video shoot in Miami. His condition at this time remains unknown. French Montana’s bodyguard was also shot and is allegedly fighting for his life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q9kvGlDm5A — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 6, 2023

