Ramzan Kadyrov insists claims of Chechen commanders wiped out in Ukraine are ‘fiction’

By Chris King • 07 January 2023 • 19:52

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Recent claims that Chechen commanders have been wiped out in Ukraine are ‘fiction’ insisted the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, insisted today, Saturday, January 7, that claims about the death of Chechen commanders during the military operation in Ukraine are not true. He called the reports ‘fiction’. According to Kadyrov, all commanders from Chechnya are in perfect health and in excellent spirits.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, he wrote: “It is the fate of evil tongues to blabber right and left, to invent various tall tales and pass them off as pure truth while sitting on a soft sofa in some European country, drinking tea or coffee bought with tax benefits from local brothels, nightclubs and LGBT establishments”.

“In recent days, news has been swirling about the alleged death of one or another commander from the Chechen Republic in a special military operation zone while staunchly carrying out their professional duty in Donbas”.

“Our Dear Brother, State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov @adelimkhanov_95, visited units from the Chechen Republic in Mariinsk and talked to our brave commanders who are in full health and in excellent spirits”.

“They are determined only to win. No hardship can break this fighting spirit which they pass on to all the personnel of their units. And this is the situation in the entire zone of responsibility of the Chechen fighters in all directions”.

“It is pleasant to hear from Adam Sultanovich that at any level, from the line of fire to the General Staff of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Chechen units of AKHMAT and the quality of the tasks they perform are assessed in extremely positive terms. This high praise is an additional incentive for our fighters to defend the homeland against NATO bandits”.

“However much our European ‘truth-tellers’ and fabricators of fakes may prattle on, their tales are neither warm nor cold to us, much less to the ordinary people of the Chechen Republic. Everybody already knows who they really are and their puppeteers. The truth is on our side, and justice will definitely prevail. AKHMAT-SILA!!! ALLAHU AKBAR!!!”.

