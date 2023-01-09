Body discovered inside burned-out house in Cadiz municipality of Sanlucar de Barrameda

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 2:12

Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

Emergency personnel deployed to a fire in Cadiz municipality of Sanlucar de Barrameda discovered a dead body inside the burned-out property.

According to the 112 Andalucia Emergency service, the lifeless body of a man was discovered inside a burned-out house in the Cadiz municipality of Sanlucar de Barrameda on Sunday, January 8.

The incident occurred at around 8:25pm when the 112 switchboard reported several neighbours alerted the operator to the presence of a lot of smoke in a one-story house in the La Algaida neighbourhood.

112 immediately deployed the Province of Cadiz Fire Brigade to the location, along with an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. The coordinating centre also dispatched patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police.

On arrival, a closer inspection of the property revealed the lifeless body of a person inside the house. The cause of death is as yet unknown, as is the cause of the blaze. As verified by the emergency personnel, the deceased man was the only person inside the home.

