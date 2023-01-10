By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 0:16

Image of 'Cosmic Girl'. Credit: [email protected]

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit space mission using ‘Cosmic Girl’ to fire satellites from the LauncherOne rocket has been aborted,

Tuesday, January 10 at 01.10am

The historic Virgin Orbit space flight that was due to release satellites from the LauncherOne rocket fired from Sir Richard Branson’s ‘Cosmic Girl’ jet has been aborted mid-flight.

A tweet from Virgin Orbit read: “We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information”.

We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information. — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

Tuesday, January 10 at 00.02am

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit company made history this evening, Monday, January, as ‘Cosmic Girl’ blasted off from Cornwall Airport Newquay. Just after 10pm local time, the modified Boeing 747 jet became the first orbital space launch to take place in western Europe, and more specifically, from British soil.

Like its title, the mission is “starting up” the UK’s orbital launch capabilities and the growing UK-US space cooperation. #StartMeUp will mark the first orbital launch from British soil—and Western Europe!—in history, and our first international launch! — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

Technical and regulatory issues caused the original launch before Christmas to be delayed, but tonight, the former Virgin Atlantic jet finally took off into space from Spaceport Cornwall, carrying the LauncherOne rocket. The historic event marks a new era of space exploration for the UK.

Flight Director: Cosmic Girl, you are go for takeoff

PIC: Takeoff

And we have takeoff! 🛫 — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

Around 35,000ft (10,700 metres) above the Atlantic, travelling at a speed of about 8,000mph, ‘Cosmic Girl’ will release the 21-metre rocket. LauncherOne contains nine small satellites that will subsequently be sent into orbit.

What’s on board? Our #LauncherOne is carrying nine payloads to orbit in partnership with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the United States’ National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 9, 2023

They will be the first to ever be launched into space from Europe. Previously, satellites had to be sent to foreign locations to be launched. After releasing its cargo, the modified passenger jet will return to its base in Cornwall, scheduled for around midnight tonight.

Speaking prior to the launch, Dan Hart, the Virgin Orbit boss, commented: “Space launch is a very serious business and we’ll be looking at integrating all the information about the system, about the weather, about the range”.

Boasting a direct flight path out into the Atlantic, Cornwall Airport Newquay was deemed the perfect location for what became known as Spaceport Cornwall. Due to its RAF base, the facility also has one of the longest runways of any regional UK airport.

Another of its benefits is the fact that compared to most of the UK’s other airports, Cornwall has a low civilian population in the immediate vicinity.

