By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 14:10

Balearic Islands to receive €30M before 2024 to finance tourism resilience strategies. Image: Mallorca City Council / Tourism.

The Council of Ministers has approved the granting of €64M in subsidies for non-mainland territories.



This aid will be distributed among the Balearic Islands (€30), the Canary Islands (€30), Ceuta (€2M) and Melilla (€2M). The subsidies will contribute to the recovery of the tourist ecosystem in these areas and will have a significant economic and social impact. The deadline for the implementation of these grants is December 2024.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto, confirmed that: “This aid will make it possible to strengthen the tourist attractiveness of the two archipelagos and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla after the impact of the pandemic.”

“It will improve their tourist competitiveness by financing investments in obsolete tourist infrastructure, the environmental management of the destinations and the promotion of sustainable mobility, among others. With this programme, we are also contributing to social, economic and territorial cohesion,” the councillor added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.