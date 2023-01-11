By Anna Ellis • 11 January 2023 • 17:18

Dig out your flares and platform shoes for a 70s extravaganza with the Costa del Sol's hottest new trio. Image: ohrim / Shutterstock.com.

Expect to be wowed by “Boogie Wonderland”.



The group will be performing songs by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations, Kool & The Gang, James Brown, Marvin Gaye Jackson 5, The Bee Gees and Boney M to name a few.

If ever a musical style defined a decade, Disco was the definition of the 1970s. Although its popularity was relatively short-lived, the genre hosted a great deal of songs and artists that people are still dancing to today and had a large influence on the fashions of the decade, too.

The trio will be performing, for one night only, at the Teatro Salon Varietes in Fuengirola on Friday, February 3, at 7:30.PM.

For more information or to book tickets head to the website: www.salonvarietestheatre.com, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 952 47 45 42.

The box office at the Teatro Salon Varietes, C/ Emancípación, s/n, Fuengirola 29640, is open Monday to Friday from 11:00.AM until 2:30.PM and is also open one hour before any show.

