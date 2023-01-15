Three killed after grenade explosion in Russia’s Belgorod region

By Imran Khan • 15 January 2023 • 16:54

Three killed after a grenade explosion in Russia's Belgorod region. Photo by Andrus-Ciprian Shutterstock.com

Russian state news agency reports three people were killed and 13 others injured in an ammunition explosion in the city of Belgorod in Russia

Authorities in Russia have announced that three people were killed, while 13 others were injured, after a grenade explosion in the Belgorod region of the country.

The announcement was made by the state-run Ria Novosti news agency, which said the incident took place on Sunday, January 15.

Russian officials had earlier announced that 10 of its servicemen has been injured in a blast, that took place in a cultural centre in the Belgorod region.

This region borders Ukraine and is also the location of Russian training grounds as well as military bases.

As per Reuters, several channels on Telegram that are associated with Russian law enforcement agencies, have also stated that people dead and injured during the blast were part of a Russian mobilization drive. This drive was to call people to fight the war in Ukraine, after the Russian government made the announcement in September 2022.

Meanwhile, the blast has been reported to be a result of a mishandled grenade by one of the soldiers, at the local cultural center of the city.

This area in the city was reportedly converted to store ammunition.

