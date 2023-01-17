An all-important guide to the best estate agents in Orihuela Costa

By Laura Kemp • 17 January 2023 • 17:06

If you are thinking of buying or selling a home in Orihuela Costa, you may find yourself confused about the documents you need, the fees you may have to pay, which is the best estate agent in the area and having to contend with a foreign language. Fear not, that’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this exclusive guide on the best estate agents in Orihuela Costa to listen to your needs and requirements and help you on your journey.

Known as one of the most beautiful locations on the Costa Blanca, Orihuela Costa is made up of several residential areas and stretches from its border with Torrevieja in the north through to its southern extremity at Campoamor. With plenty of things to do and see, a large variety of watersports and golf courses, sandy coves and great restaurants to enjoy, Orihuela Costa has earned its name as one of the best places to live in the south of the Costa Blanca.

Property in Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Costa properties attract more and more attention each year due to their location in such a highly-developed area of the Costa Blanca. It boasts over 10 miles of coast with stunning beaches surrounded by cliffs, small islands, and charming marinas, as well as a multitude of fine restaurants and festivals to immerse yourself in the Spanish culture.

Properties here usually cost from around €70,000 for a one-bedroom property, €120,000 for a two-bedroom property, between €135,000 and €170,000 for a townhouse and €220,000 to €350,000 for a detached villa.

The best estate agents in Orihuela Costa

So, you’re thinking of moving to Orihuela Costa, but you want to know the best areas to live and the types of property on offer. Or perhaps you are considering selling your current home and moving on or upgrading, but need the professional help of an experienced estate agent. Look no further than our ultimate guide on moving to Orihuela Costa!

GogoEstates Real Estate

An established real estate agency in Spain since 2001, GogoEstates has an excellent reputation for guiding interested parties in the search of their dream home in Spain. GogoEstates offers a wide range of new construction and resale properties of high quality with a good finish, style and design, in places with the best geographical location, the best climate and the most beautiful natural environment.

The multilingual employees and advisers work and live in the region themselves and are happy to share their experiences with buyers. They also assist clients in selling their property, offering an experienced team that has been in the industry of selling properties on the Mediterranean coasts since 2001.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 634 333 890

Golf Sun Spanish Properties

Golf Sun Spanish Properties offer you excellent professional services and have more than 20 years of experience. The team will provide you with all their knowledge and advice to help you purchase your dream home in the Mediterranean.

They offer a wide range of properties for sale in Costa Cálida (Murcia Region) and Costa Blanca, in addition to helping sellers to list their property and find the right buyer.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 322 863

Leigh´s Estates

Leigh’s Estates’ aim is to make moving into your new home a pleasant and hassle-free experience and will point you in the right direction of the most reputable English-speaking lawyers, currency exchange companies, mortgage advisers, builders, locksmiths etc – all of which have been carefully handpicked to ensure they provide you with a top-quality service.

Leigh’s Estates offer a selection of luxury properties in Orihuela Costa and are actively selling and looking for more property in Dehesa de Campoamor, Mil Palmeras, Torre de la Horadada, as well as all areas of the Orihuela Costa.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 32 35 40

Vivee Real Estate

Vivee Real Estate offers you a wide portfolio of properties on the Costa Blanca and their highly qualified agents in Orihuela Costa will personally assist you with friendly and familiar treatment.

They can offer clients fabulous new construction and resale homes on the Costa Blanca South, mainly in Orihuela Costa, Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada, and offer sellers all of the necessary tools to market their property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 73 01 29

Mevilla Real Estate

Mevilla Real Estate has been established in the Orihuela Costa area since 1999. Specialising in the sale of luxury villas, their sales representatives speak German, English, Norwegian and Russian to serve international clients.

The team can offer you some of the best luxury homes in the area and can also assist in selling your property by marketing it not only on their website but also on some of the biggest property portals around.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 606 04 62 75

Costa Invest Real Estate

With more than 20 years of experience, Costa Invest is a leading company in the real estate sector, dealing with buying, selling and renting properties in Costa Blanca and all over the region of Alicante.

They offer commercial units as well as apartments, villas, bungalows, luxury villas, lands and plots, and the multilingual team will advise you on every step of the buying or renting process.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 76 04 22

Barceló

Barceló Real Estate belongs to the Grupo Barcelo, a business group which began in 1989, dedicated to construction and housing reform. The team can assist you with the purchase of all kinds of properties at the best price including apartments, quads, bungalows, villas, plots, and townhouses, both new and second-hand.

Barceló helps with sales and rentals, construction and reforms, property maintenance, currency exchange, insurance and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 36 74 14

Ibero Homes

Established in 1992, Ibero Homes specialises in real estate in south Costa Blanca, Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja, including new construction homes and second-hand homes such as apartments with sea views, luxury chalets, bungalows, duplexes and plots.

Ibero Homes can also help you with renting a property and, for sellers, they offer a totally free appraisal of your home and a strategic business plan to get your property off the market.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 609 68 15 05

Infinity Casas

The team at Infinity Casas have over 18 years of experience in Spanish real estate and will work alongside you to achieve the best possible results.

Whether you are looking for a cosy bungalow, a luxury villa, a modern apartment or a townhouse, the team at Infinity Casas will find the best property for your needs and budget.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 622 26 32 74

