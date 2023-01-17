WATCH – Cancer patient´s hairdresser do the unexpected

BREAKING UPDATE: 54 bus passengers treated for injuries but no serious casualties Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 14:46

Cancer patient - Image Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

A cancer patient who visited her hairdresser to have her hair removed before it fell out, got the most unexpected surprise.

After having her head, her hairdresser turned her around to look in the mirror, to see what she looked like. Grief-stricken at the loss of her hair, he hugged her, kissed her bald head and then did something no one would have expected.

He began shaving his head while she watched, continuing to hug her the entire time.

The small act of kindness has gone viral in a world where there is little to be thankful for at the moment.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

