WATCH – Cancer patient´s hairdresser do the unexpected

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 14:46
Cancer patient - Image Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com
After having her head, her hairdresser turned her around to look in the mirror, to see what she looked like. Grief-stricken at the loss of her hair, he hugged her, kissed her bald head and then did something no one would have expected.
He began shaving his head while she watched, continuing to hug her the entire time.
A cancer patient visits her hairdresser and he does the unexpected 💕pic.twitter.com/VK5EgAoahx
— Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) January 16, 2023
The small act of kindness has gone viral in a world where there is little to be thankful for at the moment.
