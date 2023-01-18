Javea U3A members in awe of traveller’s tales

Members returning to the Javea Players’ Studio for the January Travellers’ Tales meeting enjoyed a New Year drink and nibbles before being entertained by Angela’s talk, entitled The Greek Peloponnese and Athens.

Angela previewed her presentation by explaining that it was an illustrated account of her two-week walking and sightseeing holiday with her daughter, Becky. That proved to be something of an understatement, her “holiday” consisting of days of long, often challenging treks up and down rugged mountainsides, along railway tracks still used by trains and changes in climate from bright sunshine to freezing cold snow!

However, her springtime ‘jaunt’ satisfied Angela’s passion for history and reminders of the civilisations of the past. Angela and Becky’s adventure included visits to ancient monuments, museums and caves as well as the most famous landmark of them all: the Acropolis in Athens.