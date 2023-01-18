The Global Solar Energy Project with Dr. Yasam Ayavefe

By EWN • 18 January 2023 • 14:00

Entrepreneur, businessman, and extraordinary philanthropist, Dr. Yasam Ayavefe began his journey into the business world at a very early age. He also learned generosity, empathy, and making a difference were the key to great character and wisdom. As founder and CEO of Milaya Capital, Dr. Yasam Ayavefe uses his firm to specialize in creating a better tomorrow.

Amongst the many investments, projects, and aspects of Milaya Capital that create awareness for a healthier world, one of the utmost importance is investing in solar energy. His goal is to create a greener environment on a global scale and improve lives throughout society.

Solar energy is any energy generated by the sun. Solar energy can be harnessed directly or indirectly for human use. For example, we see solar panels mounted on rooftops, and this harvests solar energy and converts it to electricity. Solar energy is the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy source available. Solar technologies can be utilized in several ways, including generating electricity, providing light or a comfortable interior environment, and heating water for domestic, commercial, or industrial use. Solar energy is a very flexible energy technology that can be distributed at or near the point of use or centrally located. Both applications working alongside other technologies, such as wind power, will transition to a clean energy economy.

In speaking to Dr. Ayavefe, it is apparent he is determined to utilize solar energy, as he argues fossil and similar energy sources are not renewable and damage nature in devasting ways. Therefore, seeking solar power which is renewable and harmless to the environment and significantly impacts us all.

Committed to delivering efficiency in all aspects of today’s needs, Dr. Yasam Ayavefe is taking steps through Milaya Capital to establish solar energy farms. Investing in solar energy farms and creating sustainable energy as the population increases will create sufficient resources for energy needs and protect the environment.

Milaya Capital and its investments in solar energy is a topic we should all pay close attention to and listen to Dr. Yasam Ayavefe, as the advantages are limitless.

The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world’s energy needs, and unlike fossil fuels, it won’t run out anytime soon. As a renewable energy source, the only limitation of solar power is our ability to turn it into electricity efficiently and cost-effectively.

No greenhouse gas emissions are released into the atmosphere using solar panels to create electricity. And because the sun provides more energy than we’ll ever need, electricity from solar power is a critical energy source in the move to clean energy production. In addition, fuel isn’t required, so solar power can create large amounts of electricity without the uncertainty and expense of securing a fuel supply.

Clearly, on a mission, Dr. Ayavefe explains how solar energy is vital to life on earth. He explains solar energy radiates light and heat, making life possible on earth; plants, animals, and humans need heat to exist. However, the technologies being used today are undeniably harmful to our planet, and we must begin immediately to utilize solar energy technologies to replace fossil fuels and other resources that will eventually destroy our world. Although highly likely solar energy farms will be established globally due to Dr. Ayavefe’s extensive studies in the field of renewable energy, his passion for protecting natural life is greatly appreciated.

Investing in solar energy, Milaya Capital, and Dr. Yasam Ayavefe have the world’s best interests at heart and actively seek to create a better world for all of us to live in and survive healthily.

