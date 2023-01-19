Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena to host 10th anniversary Gala Dinner

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 9:20

Image: Aleksandar Milutinovic/Shutterstock

ON February 17, Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena will be hosting a celebratory Gala Dinner to celebrate its 10 th year and thank all who have contributed to their success. Th e event is being held at T he Green Label Restaurant, El Chaparal Golf, proudly sponsored by Euro Weekly News

Age Concern receives no financial support from National, Regional or Local Government. They provide help that is needed through their own efforts and the invaluable support of businesses and individuals along the Costa.

Many Age Concern Clients experience unplanned hospital stays. For family and friends, it is often a difficult task to prepare for loved ones to return home safely. At Age Concern they offer an equipment loan service. Recent fundraising efforts have enabled them to add a hospital bed to their inventory and they don´t want to stop there.

Age Concern now wants to continue to raise funds to acquire a patient lift. A patient lift enables caregivers to easily move those who have limited mobility to and from a bed, wheelchair, shower or toilet without equipment like this; some individuals will find it very difficult to return home.

To help Age Concern raise these vital funds they would like to invite you to consider a sponsorship contribution to help support their Gala Dinner Fundraising Event.

The Age Concern Gala Dinner will commence at 7pm with a red carpet, drinks reception of cava and canapes with live music from Abee Willfly, followed by an evening of fantastic entertainment from Ollie Hughes whilst you enjoy a gourmet three course meal, complemented with free flowing, wines, beer, and soft drinks of your choosing throughout the dinner.

Tickets are still available, and all raffle prize and auction prize donations would be very gratefully received.

