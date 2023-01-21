Popular heartburn drug removed from pharmacies in Spain

By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 3:55
Image of farmacia sign in Spain.
Credit: Pierre-Olivier/Shutterstock.com
As announced by the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) on Friday, January 20, batches of the popular heartburn drug and stomach protector, Omeprazole, have been removed from pharmacies in Spain.
The AEMPS has withdrawn Omeprazole Stada 40 mg in gastro-resistant hard capsules from circulation due to an “out of specification result in the content of active ingredient”, which is marketed in a blister pack of 28 capsules.
Specifically, the withdrawn batch had the reference number LC63278, which expires on July 31, 2024, and has a registration number 69487, with a national code of 660281, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
The defect that caused the withdrawal of Omeprazole is classified as class 3. Preventively, all the batches that remained in pharmacies without distribution have been withdrawn and returned to the manufacturer Liconsa, SA. From now on, the autonomous communities must monitor their withdrawal.
Specifically, the drug that has been ordered to be withdrawn from pharmacies is a ‘proton pump inhibitor’ that treats heartburn in adults. Its effect is to reduce the number of gastric acids in the stomach and is used to treat ‘Gastro-esophageal reflux disease‘.
Heartburn is a burning feeling in the chest caused by stomach acid travelling up towards the throat (acid reflux). If it keeps happening, it’s called gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD).
