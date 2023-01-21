Popular heartburn drug removed from pharmacies in Spain

By Chris King • 21 January 2023 • 3:55

Image of farmacia sign in Spain. Credit: Pierre-Olivier/Shutterstock.com

Batches of the Omeprazole heartburn drug were removed from pharmacies in Spain by AEMPS, the Spanish Medicines Agency.

As announced by the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) on Friday, January 20, batches of the popular heartburn drug and stomach protector, Omeprazole, have been removed from pharmacies in Spain.

The AEMPS has withdrawn Omeprazole Stada 40 mg in gastro-resistant hard capsules from circulation due to an “out of specification result in the content of active ingredient”, which is marketed in a blister pack of 28 capsules.

Specifically, the withdrawn batch had the reference number LC63278, which expires on July 31, 2024, and has a registration number 69487, with a national code of 660281, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.