Frigid polar air mass will see temperatures in Spain plummet well below 0ºC

Temperatures are predicted by the weather experts to plummet well below 0ºC as a frigid polar air mass arrives in Spain.

According to the weather prediction from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, temperatures will drop again from this Saturday, January 21. This is due to the arrival of a frigid polar air mass that will leave thermometers in Spain with lows of around -10ºC in many Spanish provinces.

Victor Fernandez, a Meteored expert, explained that frost will begin to appear on Saturday and will become general and intensify on Sunday 22. Minimums could reach -5ºC in capitals such as Soria, Segovia, Cuenca and Avila, he warned.

Saturday, January 21

As a result, on Saturday, the frosts will affect the northeastern half of the country and the northern plateau, as well as mountainous areas of the rest of the mainland. In the Pyrenees, the frosts will be strong and temperatures of -10 degrees could be recorded.

Sunday, January 22

For Sunday, AEMET forecasts a further drop in temperatures, except in the northeastern third of the mainland. This cold weather will be widespread in inland areas and the frosts will be more intense in the northeast half, even reaching the mountain areas, especially in the Pyrenees.

Monday, January 23

The worst of the latest spell of bad weather will arrive on Monday, described by the experts as the coldest day of winter. Snow will fall at very low levels and can be expected at any level in the Pyrenees. It will fall at around 300/600m in the Balearic Islands and the eastern Cantabrian area. In the Bay of Biscay, snow may make an appearance at about 700/1000m.

El día más frío, lunes 23, no parece que muchas zonas vayan a alcanzar el umbral del 5 % de las temperaturas más bajas en enero y febrero del período 1971-2000.

Mapa de @crballesteros (con período referencia 1991-2020, más cálido que el utilizado para caracterizar olas de frío) pic.twitter.com/3j8HwnT7qG — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 19, 2023

Minimum temperatures will experience a decrease in general, which will be more pronounced in the southwest quadrant of Spain. The frosts will be widespread in the interior, while more intense in the northeast half, even reaching strong in mountain areas, especially in the Pyrenees.

The prediction of the State Meteorological Agency indicates that some capitals will have especially freezing night temperatures on Saturday. These could include -5ºC in Huesca and Teruel.

On Sunday it could reach -6ºC in Teruel and -7ºC in Segovia, while on Monday it could drop to -7ºC in Teruel and -8ºC in Segovia.

Tuesday 24 could see temperatures of -5ºC in Cuenca and Lleida, and -6ºC in Albacete, Huesca and Teruel, with Wednesday 25 hitting -6ºC in Teruel and -7ºC in Segovia.

El aire más frío se retirará en las próximas horas… 👋🧊 ¡pero de forma transitoria! Este fin de semana volverá de forma retrógrada para dejar los días más fríos del invierno. El domingo:

🟣-6 ºC en Soria.

🔵-5 ºC en Huesca o Cuenca.

🔵-4 ºC en Madrid o Albacete. pic.twitter.com/xDiUEcQwYg — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 20, 2023

According to a tweet from Ruben del Campo, the Aemet spokesman, “The next two weeks will likely be colder than normal in most of the country. Since the end of June 2022, we did not have a period of more than a week with temperatures below the normal average in the whole of Spain”.

Las próximas dos semanas serán, probablemente, más frías de lo normal en la mayor parte del país. Desde finales de junio de 2022 no teníamos un período superior a una semana con temperaturas inferiores al promedio normal en el conjunto de España. pic.twitter.com/UW5z5fXzij — Rubén del Campo (@Rub_dc) January 20, 2023

