Rojales (Alicante) Pantomime Group host a night at the Oscars

A sparkling Night at the Oscars after-show party was held in El Raso where everyone was treated to an excellent meal, followed by the Oscars presentations, all organised by the group’s excellent Social Secretary, Dee.

John Fagg, the Group’s President, was pleased to present an Oscar to the ‘best actor’, Dave Hart, who played the magnificent Dame. The ‘best-supporting actor’ award went to Len Beedham who played an incredibly funny Polly Parrot.

Two special Oscars were awarded, the first, the Director’s Award which went to Roger Scott who did an excellent job providing all the music, lighting and technical know-how. The second Oscar together with the President’s Award went to Joyce Maher who played Pirate Blood Boiler.

Rojales Pantomime Group said: “Well done to all the winners but a special well done to everyone, cast, backstage crew and our very patient Director, Dee, for all their hard work in putting on such a successful pantomime whilst raising lots of money which will be donated to various local charities, including The Stroke Association.”

Members enjoyed performing the pantomime so much that they are going to do it all over again later this year and a new production is being discussed.

For more information or details on how to join our Group email – [email protected]