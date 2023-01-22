Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
Trending:

Rojales (Alicante) Pantomime Group host a night at the Oscars

By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 15:03

Rojales (Alicante) Pantomime Group host a night at the Oscars. Image: Rojales Pantomime Group.

After their recent resounding successful pantomime, Treasure Island, performed in December, members of the cast and crew were invited to nominate and vote for their favourite ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best-Supporting Actor’.

A sparkling Night at the Oscars after-show party was held in El Raso where everyone was treated to an excellent meal, followed by the Oscars presentations, all organised by the group’s excellent Social Secretary, Dee.

John Fagg, the Group’s President, was pleased to present an Oscar to the ‘best actor’, Dave Hart, who played the magnificent Dame. The ‘best-supporting actor’ award went to Len Beedham who played an incredibly funny Polly Parrot.

Two special Oscars were awarded, the first, the Director’s Award which went to Roger Scott who did an excellent job providing all the music, lighting and technical know-how. The second Oscar together with the President’s Award went to Joyce Maher who played Pirate Blood Boiler.

Rojales Pantomime Group said: “Well done to all the winners but a special well done to everyone, cast, backstage crew and our very patient Director, Dee, for all their hard work in putting on such a successful pantomime whilst raising lots of money which will be donated to various local charities, including The Stroke Association.”

Members enjoyed performing the pantomime so much that they are going to do it all over again later this year and a new production is being discussed.

For more information or details on how to join our Group email – [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading